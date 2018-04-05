Cranberry youth group presents Living Stations service at Catholic church in Sewickley

St. Ferdinand Catholic Church’s youth ministry presented its Living Stations prayer service on Sunday at St. James Catholic Church in Sewickley.

The Cranberry-based church has presented the prayer service for the last 35 years, visiting a different church each Sunday during Lent. The group has presented the service at St. James for the last six years.

The service originally was created by Rev. Tom Galvin during his time at St. Ferdinand.

The service is made up of about 90 cast and crew members. Cast members range from eighth to 12th grade.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.