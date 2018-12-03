Parishioners invited to voice concerns about priest abuse with Bishop Zubik

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh parishioners are invited to attend four sessions to express their thoughts and concerns in the wake of child sexual abuse accusations against priests.

Bishop David Zubik will host the sessions, the Diocese said.

Survivors of child sexual abuse by clergy and their family members, as well as parishioners, are invited to share their feelings and struggles.

Once all four listening sessions have been held, Zubik will prepare a pastoral response with the help of the facilitators, the release said.

“Over the course of the last weeks I have received many e-mails, text messages and letters from folks,” Zubik said in a statement. “I look forward to these opportunities to hear directly from people about what they expect of the Church so that I can best respond to their needs. Survivors of abuse and their families need not be silent about what they suffer and the faithful need an opportunity to express their feelings, concerns and questions.”

The sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and be held according to the following schedule:

•Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Saint Paul Cathedral, Oakland, 108 N. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

•Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 at Saint Thomas à Becket Church, Jefferson Hills, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025

•Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hopewell Township, 2270 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

•Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 Saint Ferdinand Church, Cranberry Township, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066