Andrew Fouts, Justin Wallace to perform at Westminster Presbyterian Church
Music & Arts at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Mt. Lebanon concludes its regular season with a concert by violinist Andrew Fouts and organ and harpsichord player Justin Wallace at 3 p.m. May 6 at Galbreath Chapel.
The duo is known for superb performance and keen ability to connect the best music of earlier centuries with today’s audiences.
Both have played with Chatham Baroque, an ensemble that cultivates the professional performance of baroque music from the 17th and 18th centuries.
Freewill offering at the door.
Details: 412-835-6630 or westminster-church.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.