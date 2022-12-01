Priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese.

The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general’s office said.

Rosenberg, 70, was director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt for six years until he retired from active ministry in 2021.

He’s accused of stealing approximately $830,000 from three priests who lived at the center and using the money to fund his own foundation, prosecutors said.

A message seeking comment was sent to Rosenberg’s attorney.

“These charges are deeply disturbing and our prayers go out to all involved, in particular to the alleged victims,” diocese spokesman David Kerr said.