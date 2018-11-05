Are you ready for the Sewickley United Methodist Church’s annual haunted house?
The Sewickley United Methodist Church’s 13th Annual Haunted House opens from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 26 and 27th.
The catacombs of this 170-year-old church will be transformed into a maze of dark, haunted rooms.
The tour may be too intense for children younger than 11.
For more information, visit sewickleyumc.org.
Tickets are $8.