Are you ready for the Sewickley United Methodist Church’s annual haunted house?

The Sewickley United Methodist Church’s 13th Annual Haunted House opens from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 and continues from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 26 and 27th.

The catacombs of this 170-year-old church will be transformed into a maze of dark, haunted rooms.

The tour may be too intense for children younger than 11.

For more information, visit sewickleyumc.org.

Tickets are $8.