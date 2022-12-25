Man kills wife, himself at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — A man killed his wife and then himself at a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver, Thornton police said Sunday.

A fire was reported at the hall around 9 a.m. before another caller told police that a man had shot a woman and then himself, authorities said.

The man and woman were former members of the congregation, police said. Their names have not been released.

A hazmat team with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious devices at the hall.