FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Greensburg diocese removes Bishop Connare’s name from conference center

By Deb Erdley
 
Share

The Greensburg Catholic Diocese removed the name of the late Bishop William Connare from a retreat center in Unity Township, Bishop Edward Malesic said Wednesday.

The move was the latest of a series of aftershocks rippling across the state in the wake of the Aug. 14 grand jury report that detailed seven decades of priest sexual abuse allegations and cover-ups by church leaders in six dioceses across the state, including Greensburg and Pittsburgh.

Malesic said the decision to strike Connare’s name from the center was made at the request of several survivors of priest sexual abuse who said it was troubling to see the name of a bishop accused of covering-up abuse on the highway marquee along Route 30.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion against Russia's military leaders and marched with his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. (AP Photo, File)
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.

A committee of lay advisors working in conjunction with Malesic settled on the facility’s new name -- Christ Our Shepherd Center.

“My heart does go out to victims, and I heard from several survivors that it would be helpful to them if the name of the Connare Center was changed,” Malesic said. “They had experienced abuse as minors themselves and they were just asking that I consider doing that. I didn’t see it as a demand, but a request. They said that when they’d go past the sign it reminded them of what happened during their childhood.”

Connare died in 1995 at age 83. He was Greensburg’s longest-serving bishop, having led the diocese from 1960-87.

A state grand jury report assailed Connare for concealing allegations of child sexual abuse against priests in the diocese, moving abusive priests from parish to parish without warning, agreeing to accept an admitted pedophile priest from another state and seeking “benevolent bishops” to accept priests finally deemed too dangerous to continue working in the Greensburg diocese.

The retreat center was built as a seminary in 1964 on 180 acres on a hill high above Route 30. It was originally named St. Joseph’s Hall and later St. Joseph’s Center when the seminary closed.

In 2007, then-Bishop Lawrence Brandt announced it would be renamed the Bishop Connare Center to honor his predecessor’s legacy.

Malesic said changing the center’s name marks the beginning of a new policy within the diocese. Names of any clergy on a diocesan list of credible and substantiated abusers also will be removed from any building in the diocese.

“Moving forward, nothing in the diocese will be named after a bishop, priest or deacon,” he said.

The new policy is the most recent development spurred by the searing grand jury report that detailed allegations of sexual abuse and cover ups in involving more than 1,000 children and 301 priests.

Shock waves began rocking the state several days in advance of the release of the report when Bishop Ronald Gainer publicly posted the names of all credibly accused clergy on the Harrisburg Diocese website. In what many believe was an unprecedented move, Gainer also ordered the names of all prior bishops stricken from diocesan facilities, saying the grand report detailed their failure to protect children.

Last week. Bishop David Zubik of the Pittsburgh Diocese announced Cardinal Donald Wuerl’s name was being removed from North Catholic High School in Cranberry at the request of the cardinal. In the days prior to the announcement, thousands of students, parents and alumni signed a petition demanding Wuerl’s name be removed. Their petitions cited the grand jury report that said Wuerl, who was bishop of the Pittsburgh diocese from 1988 -2006, acted against abusive priests in some instances but was at other times complicit in covering up abuse.