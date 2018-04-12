Local churches will gather for National Day of Prayer next month

Local churches from Delmont, Export and Murrysville will gather at the former Export American Legion for the National Day of Prayer at 7 p.m. on May 3, 2018.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

The theme for 2018 is “Pray for America —Unity,” based on the third verse in the fourth chapter of Ephesians in the Bible: “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

The former Legion hall is at 5778 Old William Penn Highway in Export.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.