FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Doctor comes face-to-face with synagogue shooting suspect: ‘He’s a very lost man’

 
Share

Dr. Jeff Cohen walked into the trauma unit at Allegheny General Hospital, and his eyes locked with synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

Cohen, president of the Pittsburgh hospital and a longtime member of the Tree of Life Congregation, wanted to ask Bowers how he was feeling.

“He’s a very lost guy,” Cohen told the Tribune-Review. “It’s just my impression. It’s not based on fact. I mean, he’s coming off the ambulance yelling ‘kill all the Jews’ and those are the people treating him. That is the height of stupidity.”

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

Two of the lead people who immediately treated Bowers at Allegheny General were Jewish, Cohen said. They include the attending emergency room doctor and a registered nurse whose own father is a rabbi, he said.

Cohen declined to name them but praised them for honoring their profession by putting their emotions aside.

“It’s hard. You have this internal debate with yourself. Am I going to do what is right? And you do. You do what you think is right,” Cohen said. “The mission here is taking care of people. They didn’t ask anything about him. He was a patient.”

Not long after treating Bowers, the young nurse broke down in tears. Cohen met with him for about 20 minutes and thanked him for doing his job.

“He was pretty broken,” Cohen said. “I told him how proud I was. He went home and hugged his parents.”

Cohen, 63, lives about 50 yards from the Tree of Life Congregation where the mass shooting occurred. He was home on Saturday morning when he heard a loud noise outside. Within minutes, his daughter yelled to him to come downstairs and they watched as police and SWAT teams descended on their street.

He described the congregation as a safe place where people gather daily to pray and socialize. His own mother-in-law attends services nearly every day and knew nine of the 11 people who were killed. Cohen knew them, too, pausing to mention Cecil and David Rosenthal, two brothers killed in the massacre.

“The Rosenthal brothers were both handicapped. They were very comfortable there. This is the Jewish version of ‘Cheers.’ Everybody knew their names. This was their home,” Cohen said.

Cohen, who has been president of Allegheny General Hospital for two years, said that on Sunday night he became more and more curious about meeting Bowers. The suspect was being treated for gunshot wounds and had been placed in isolation to allow police to guard him while he received treatment.

“I just wanted to see him with my own eyes,” he said. “He had a mother once, or maybe still does. He was loved by a family. How do you get from here to there? I wanted to have my own impression.”

His conclusion: “He’s not the face of the devil. He’s just a guy who committed a very heinous act.”