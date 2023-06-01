AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

June 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3815.717
Reno (Arizona)3122.5857
Round Rock (Texas)2824.52810
Tacoma (Seattle)2627.49112
El Paso (San Diego)2428.46213½
Sacramento (San Francisco)2429.45314
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2429.45314
Sugar Land (Houston)2429.45314
Las Vegas (Oakland)2329.44214½
Albuquerque (Colorado)2231.41516

___

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 4, 1st game

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 6, 2nd game

Reno 6, Oklahoma City 5

Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 1

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 6, 10 innings

El Paso 20, Las Vegas 5

Thursday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

