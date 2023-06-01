June 1, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|38
|15
|.717
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|22
|.585
|7
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|24
|.528
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|27
|.491
|12
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|28
|.462
|13½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|24
|29
|.453
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|24
|29
|.453
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|24
|29
|.453
|14
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|29
|.442
|14½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|22
|31
|.415
|16
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land 6, Round Rock 4, 1st game
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 6, 2nd game
Reno 6, Oklahoma City 5
Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 1
Tacoma 7, Sacramento 6, 10 innings
El Paso 20, Las Vegas 5
|Thursday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
