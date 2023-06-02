June 2, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|39
|15
|.722
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|23
|.574
|8
|Round Rock (Texas)
|29
|25
|.537
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|28
|.481
|13
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|28
|.481
|13
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|25
|29
|.463
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|25
|29
|.463
|14
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|24
|30
|.444
|15
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|23
|31
|.426
|16
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|22
|32
|.407
|17
___
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, Reno 5
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 4
Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 6, 10 innings
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 3
El Paso 12, Las Vegas 2
|Friday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
<