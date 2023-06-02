AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

June 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3915.722
Reno (Arizona)3123.5748
Round Rock (Texas)2925.53710
El Paso (San Diego)2628.48113
Tacoma (Seattle)2628.48113
Sacramento (San Francisco)2529.46314
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2529.46314
Sugar Land (Houston)2430.44415
Las Vegas (Oakland)2331.42616
Albuquerque (Colorado)2232.40717

___

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, Reno 5

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 6, 10 innings

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 3

El Paso 12, Las Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

