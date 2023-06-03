AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

June 3, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)4015.727
Reno (Arizona)3124.5649
Round Rock (Texas)3025.54510
El Paso (San Diego)2629.47314
Sacramento (San Francisco)2629.47314
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)2629.47314
Tacoma (Seattle)2629.47314
Las Vegas (Oakland)2431.43616
Sugar Land (Houston)2431.43616
Albuquerque (Colorado)2233.40018

___

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma City 7, Reno 5

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 6, 10 innings

Sacramento 7, Tacoma 3

El Paso 12, Las Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Oklahoma City 15, Reno 6

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 3

Sacramento 10, Tacoma 6

Las Vegas 10, El Paso 4

Saturday's Games

Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

