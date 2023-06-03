June 3, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|40
|15
|.727
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|31
|24
|.564
|9
|Round Rock (Texas)
|30
|25
|.545
|10
|El Paso (San Diego)
|26
|29
|.473
|14
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|26
|29
|.473
|14
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|26
|29
|.473
|14
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|26
|29
|.473
|14
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|24
|31
|.436
|16
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|24
|31
|.436
|16
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|22
|33
|.400
|18
___
|Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City 7, Reno 5
Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 4
Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 6, 10 innings
Sacramento 7, Tacoma 3
El Paso 12, Las Vegas 2
|Friday's Games
Oklahoma City 15, Reno 6
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 5
Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 3
Sacramento 10, Tacoma 6
Las Vegas 10, El Paso 4
|Saturday's Games
Reno at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Albuquerque at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Reno at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.