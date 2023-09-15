Man pleads guilty in deadly Jeep attack on Reno homeless center

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man who admitted to deliberately driving his Jeep into a crowd serving food outside Reno’s homeless center, killing one person and seriously injuring two others, has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

David Turner, 58, was arrested while he was sitting in his car at a nearby motel shortly after the April 3 attack, authorities said.

Turner told police he drove into the people because he was homeless and had nowhere to go but investigators have been unable to establish any further motive or explanation, according to court documents.

Michelle Jardine, 55, was killed. Christina Roman, 47, and her 22-year-old daughter Clarissa Roman were seriously injured.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that Turner entered his guilty pleas on Tuesday without any negotiations with prosecutors.

The public defender’s office did not immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Turner’s sentencing is scheduled for late January. He could get up to life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and a maximum prison sentence of up to 40 years for each attempted murder charge.