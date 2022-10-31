Resilience Stories A series exploring how people who've been through tough times persevere A series exploring how people who've been through tough times persevere

There’s a saying that adversity makes you stronger. Real life shows that’s not always true.

But what does determine resilience? Why do some people bounce back after traumatic events? Is it nature? Nurture?

Hint: Experts say resilience can be learned, but it’s not always easy.

Associated Press journalists are talking to people who’ve been through tough times, and found ways to keep going. Read their stories in this series that explores what resilience looks like.

What determines resilience?

Steeve Biondolillo grew up in an orphanage in Haiti. He was adopted and moved to Idaho. The trauma of his upbringing still haunted him, so his adoptive parents turned to Boys & Girls club. He says supportive adults helped him talk about his life, and feel welcome and calm. Now a college sophomore majoring in social work, he envisions a career working with the needy, helping to give back and nurture others.

A farm where grief isn’t hidden

An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She’s focused her research on grief.

Dancing through challenges

MacKale McGuire, a cancer survivor who lost a leg, recently took the stage in his small northern Michigan hometown to star in his school’s performance of Disney’s “High School Musical.” A show that’s heavy on dancing was a particular challenge for him because he uses a prosthetic. But MacKale, 18, says he likes to surprise people with what he can do.



A can-do spirit

Jonathan Annicks was 18 when a gunman shot him outside his Chicago home, leaving him paralyzed and in a wheelchair. His shooter was never caught. The AP first reported on his story a few months after the 2016 incident. Since then he’s gone to college and become a mentor for others with spinal cord injuries. While he’s shown the world a brave face and “can do” spirit, the years since the shooting have had ups and downs. It’s a reminder that overcoming tragedy can be messy. But, as he has from the start, he’s leaned on his family to help get him through. He dreams of a life with even more independence and a family of his own.



Finding strength together

The tight-knit group of women who call themselves the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies long found joy performing in parades, until tragedy at a Christmas procession took four from their ranks. To go on, survivors decided, they had to take risks on new ways of doing things, with new dancers who hadn’t lived their history. Healing together, they found the resolve to return to the parade circuit, including the Main Street where their friends were lost.