1 current, 1 former officer face union embezzlement charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.

Former North Providence Lt. Dennis Stone was indicted by a grand jury on embezzlement and a false tax return charges, according to a statement Tuesday from Attorney General Peter Neronha.

North Providence Detective Christopher Petteruti faces embezzlement charges, authorities said.

Stone’s attorney said he could not comment because he had not seen the evidence in the case. An email seeking comment was left with Petteruti’s attorney.

Both defendants, as members of the executive board of the North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, used their access to union bank accounts to embezzle funds for personal expenses, authorities allege.

Stone bought meals at a restaurant, online study materials, and made retail purchases, authorities said. He also filed false tax returns for six years related to a part-time waiter job at a restaurant, the attorney general alleges.

Petteruti withdrew union money from ATMs, and spent union funds to gamble at a casino, authorities said.

Both pleaded not guilty and were freed on $10,000 personal recognizance.