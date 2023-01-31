State reaches lead abatement agreements with 4 landlords

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owners of four Rhode Island lead-contaminated properties have agreed to fix the problems and pay fines that combined total more than $700,00 in value, the state attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

In all four cases — three in Providence and one in Burrillville — the attorney general took action to enforce state lead poisoning prevention laws based on findings of significant lead hazards and lead poisoning of a child. There is no amount of safe lead exposure, according to the state Department of Health.

People can get lead in their body by ingesting or breathing dust from lead paint, ingesting lead chips, and drinking tap water that has lead in it, the department said.

“Instances of lead poisoning in children throughout Rhode Island are absolutely preventable and in these cases, are the consequence of landlords violating clear public safety laws,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

The landlords refused to follow the law despite multiple notifications from the Department of Health and opportunities for low-cost abatement and remediation, he said.

Since the fall of 2021, the attorney general has filed 18 lawsuits against landlords who have failed to fully address lead violations on their properties.