Sports

Rhyne Howard hits 6 3s, scores career-high 43 to help Dream beat Sparks 112-84

 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points — one shy of Atlanta’s single-game franchise record — on 14-of-20 shooting to help Dream set their single-game scoring record and the beat the Los Angeles Sparks 112-84 Sunday.

Allisha Gray scored 15 points and Nia Coffey 13 for the Dream. Atlanta (7-8), which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid, set a season high for points in a game and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

Howard made 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points before halftime — a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA.
Chicago Sky coach James Wade yells to a referee during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors
Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne headline WNBA All-Star reserves
WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup past New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension
A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday. Wilson led the team to its first WNBA championship last season and has helped the team to a 14-1 record this year.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (7-10) with 25 points. Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds, Auzra Stevens added 13 points and nine boards, and Zia Cooke scored 11 points.

Howard’s 40-point performance was the fifth in the WNBA season, single-season record. The previous high was three (2006, ‘08, ’15).

