Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Sports

Ricciardo replaces De Vries at AlphaTauri in surprise return to F1 and will race at Hungarian GP

 
Share

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will make a shock return to Formula One at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner, who was axed by McLaren at the end of last year, will replace Nyck de Vries at Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri for the rest of the year.

The Hungarian GP is on July 23.

Other news
William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
AUTO RACING: Byron back on top after 4th Cup Series win; Verstappen keeps rolling, Palou hopes to
William Byron is back on top of NASCAR’s top series after his series-best fourth win of the season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver overcame a spin early in the second stage and won at Atlanta when the race was shortened by severe weather.
Ross Chastain, holding flag, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, late Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Busch Light signs multiyear deal with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor Ross Chastain
Anheuser-Busch and Trackhouse Racing announced a multiyear agreement Tuesday that will make Busch Light the primary sponsor for Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series.
FILE - The leading pack of the women's marathon run across the Cahill expressway after crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, September 24, 2000. Men's world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women's champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September 2023. (AP Photo/Clifford White, File)
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
Men’s world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women’s champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September.
Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.

“I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family,” Ricciardo said in a statement released by Red Bull Racing on Tuesday.

Rookie De Vries was hired by AlphaTauri at the beginning of this season but he has been dropped after only 10 races, paving the way for Ricciardo’s sudden comeback.

The 34-year-old Ricciardo’s career looked to be all but over after he was deemed surplus to requirements by McLaren following two underwhelming seasons with the British team.

Ricciardo failed to land a seat for the 2023 season and instead chose to return to Red Bull — the team at which he won seven Grands Prix — as a reserve driver.

Ricciardo got his first taste of this season’s Red Bull during a tire test at Silverstone on Tuesday — 48 hours after the British Grand Prix in which De Vries finished 17th.

Given Sergio Perez’s torrid run of form, which has seen him fall 99 points adrift of teammate Max Verstappen in the world championship standings, AlphaTauri’s move to hire Ricciardo will fuel speculation that the Australian could land a seat back at Red Bull.

For the 28-year-old De Vries, the writing appeared to be on the wall after Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko recently said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was right to have questioned why he was signed.

The Dutch driver crashed on multiple occasions and failed to score a single point with a best finish of 12th at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports