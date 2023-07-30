Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Sports

Vanderbilt’s Tommy McClelland named athletic director at Rice

 
HOUSTON (AP) — Tommy McClelland was named the athletic director at Rice on Sunday.

McClelland comes to Rice after working as deputy athletic director at Vanderbilt. Before moving to Vanderbilt, he served as the athletic director at Louisiana Tech from 2013-20.

McClelland will begin his new job with the Owls on Aug. 14.

“We’re thrilled to be able to attract someone with Tommy’s breadth of experience and success,” Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. “He brings the values of academic excellence and deep integrity that define Rice, coupled with a passionate desire to compete successfully at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. These attributes will be critical for Rice’s first season in the American Athletic Conference and the years to follow.”

McClelland replaces Joe Karlgaard, who left Rice this month for a position in the private sector.

