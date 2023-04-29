AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 29, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)145.737
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)117.611
Hartford (Colorado)108.556
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)99.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)910.4745
Reading (Philadelphia)513.278

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)126.667
Altoona (Pittsburgh)98.529
Akron (Cleveland)910.474
Harrisburg (Washington)810.4444
Erie (Detroit)811.421
Bowie (Baltimore)512.294

___

Thursday's Games

Binghamton 7, Akron 5

Erie 3, Portland 2, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5

Richmond 4, Bowie 2

Reading 11, Altoona 5

Friday's Games

Binghamton 6, Akron 1

Portland 12, Erie 3

Hartford 2, New Hampshire 0

Altoona at Reading, ppd.

Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

