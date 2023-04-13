April 13, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
___
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona 9, Erie 1
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1
Akron 7, Bowie 4
Portland 9, New Hampshire 7
Somerset 7, Binghamton 6
Hartford 8, Reading 6
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona 17, Erie 6
Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6
Bowie 2, Akron 1
New Hampshire 3, Portland 2
Binghamton 9, Somerset 8
Hartford 8, Reading 7
|Thursday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, noon
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.