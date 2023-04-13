AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 13, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)41.800
New Hampshire (Toronto)41.800
Hartford (Colorado)32.6001
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)32.6001
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)14.2003
Reading (Philadelphia)05.0004

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)41.800
Bowie (Baltimore)32.6001
Akron (Cleveland)23.4002
Altoona (Pittsburgh)23.4002
Erie (Detroit)23.4002
Harrisburg (Washington)23.4002

___

Tuesday's Games

Altoona 9, Erie 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1

Akron 7, Bowie 4

Portland 9, New Hampshire 7

Somerset 7, Binghamton 6

Hartford 8, Reading 6

Wednesday's Games

Altoona 17, Erie 6

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6

Bowie 2, Akron 1

New Hampshire 3, Portland 2

Binghamton 9, Somerset 8

Hartford 8, Reading 7

Thursday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, noon

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

