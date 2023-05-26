AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2813.683
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2417.5854
New Hampshire (Toronto)2020.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1922.4639
Hartford (Colorado)1922.4639
Reading (Philadelphia)1526.36613

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)2219.537
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2119.525½
Erie (Detroit)2220.524½
Richmond (San Francisco)2120.5121
Akron (Cleveland)2021.4882
Bowie (Baltimore)1426.350

___

Thursday's Games

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Altoona 16, Hartford 0

Erie 7, Somerset 6

Akron 4, Bowie 1

Binghamton 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 9, Reading 5

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.