Prosecutors drop some charges against teen accused in shooting after Richmond high school graduation

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
U.S. News

Prosecutors drop some charges against teen accused in shooting after Richmond high school graduation

 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped second-degree murder charges on Friday against a man who was originally accused of fatally shooting two people after a high school graduation in Virginia, acknowledging they do not have enough evidence against him in one of the killings.

Amari Pollard, 19, was originally charged in the June 6 killings of Shawn Jackson, 18, who had received his Huguenot High School diploma minutes earlier, and Jackson’s stepfather, Lorenzo Smith. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Pollard on a single first-degree murder charge only in Jackson’s killing.

Richmond police initially said they believed Pollard targeted Jackson in the shooting because the two teens had a long-running dispute.

During a court hearing Friday, prosecutors told a judge that Pollard was initially charged by a magistrate using the information available on the day of the shooting, which also injured five people. Prosecutors said that after a longer investigation, they now do not believe there is probable cause to charge Pollard in Smith’s death.

Pollard’s attorney, Jason Anthony, told WTVR-TV outside court that he will argue that Pollard acted in self-defense when the case goes to trial.

“A big part of what is considered in a self-defense case is who brought the fight. Not who finished it,” he said.

Family members of both Jackson and Pollard packed the courtroom during the hearing in Richmond General District Court.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin declined to comment on whether authorities have a suspect in Smith’s killing, saying the investigation is still ongoing.