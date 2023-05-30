Double-A Eastern League Glance

Click to copy

Click to copy

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 30 15 .667 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 19 .568 4½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 22 .500 7½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 22 .500 7½ Hartford (Colorado) 21 23 .477 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 18 26 .409 11½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 24 21 .533 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 21 .512 1 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 22 .500 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 23 .477 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 21 23 .477 2½ Bowie (Baltimore) 16 27 .372 7

___

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 10, Portland 8

Somerset 3, Erie 2

Reading 3, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 8, Hartford 2

Akron 5, Bowie 4

Binghamton 10, Richmond 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.