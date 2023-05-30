AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 30, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3015.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2519.568
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2222.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)2222.500
Hartford (Colorado)2123.477
Reading (Philadelphia)1826.40911½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2421.533
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2221.5121
Harrisburg (Washington)2222.500
Akron (Cleveland)2123.477
Richmond (San Francisco)2123.477
Bowie (Baltimore)1627.3727

___

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 10, Portland 8

Somerset 3, Erie 2

Reading 3, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 8, Hartford 2

Akron 5, Bowie 4

Binghamton 10, Richmond 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

