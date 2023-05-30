May 30, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|19
|.568
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|22
|.500
|7½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|22
|.500
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|22
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|21
|23
|.477
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|23
|.477
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|16
|27
|.372
|7
___
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire 10, Portland 8
Somerset 3, Erie 2
Reading 3, Harrisburg 0
Altoona 8, Hartford 2
Akron 5, Bowie 4
Binghamton 10, Richmond 9
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Portland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.