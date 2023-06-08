AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 8, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3320.623
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3022.577
New Hampshire (Toronto)2724.5295
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2427.4718
Hartford (Colorado)2428.462
Reading (Philadelphia)2031.39212

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2823.549
Erie (Detroit)2924.547
Harrisburg (Washington)2625.5102
Akron (Cleveland)2626.500
Richmond (San Francisco)2329.442
Bowie (Baltimore)2031.3928

___

Wednesday's Games

Akron 9, Portland 6

Bowie 8, Erie 7

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, ppd.

Richmond 6, Altoona 1

Binghamton at Reading, ppd.

Hartford 5, Somerset 4

Thursday's Games

Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.