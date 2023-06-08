June 8, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|22
|.577
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|24
|.529
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|27
|.471
|8
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|28
|.462
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|31
|.392
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|25
|.510
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|26
|.500
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|23
|29
|.442
|5½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|20
|31
|.392
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Akron 9, Portland 6
Bowie 8, Erie 7
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, ppd.
Richmond 6, Altoona 1
Binghamton at Reading, ppd.
Hartford 5, Somerset 4
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.