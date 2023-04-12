AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 12, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)401.000
New Hampshire (Toronto)31.7501
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)31.7501
Hartford (Colorado)22.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)04.0004
Reading (Philadelphia)04.0004

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)401.000
Akron (Cleveland)22.5002
Bowie (Baltimore)22.5002
Erie (Detroit)22.5002
Altoona (Pittsburgh)13.2503
Harrisburg (Washington)13.2503

___

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Altoona 9, Erie 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1

Akron 7, Bowie 4

Portland 9, New Hampshire 7

Somerset 7, Binghamton 6

Hartford 8, Reading 6

Wednesday's Games

Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, noon

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

