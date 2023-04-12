April 12, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona 9, Erie 1
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 1
Akron 7, Bowie 4
Portland 9, New Hampshire 7
Somerset 7, Binghamton 6
Hartford 8, Reading 6
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, noon
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
<