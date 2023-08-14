Longtime Louisville public radio host Rick Howlett has died at 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rick Howlett, a veteran broadcast news journalist and longtime host at WFPL-FM in Louisville, has died. He was 62.

Howlett died Saturday surrounded by family, said Stephen George, president and CEO of Louisville Public Media.

Howlett began his career as a Kentucky newscaster in 1984 and joined Louisville Public Media in 2001, the station reported.

He hosted the midday newscast and a weekly talk show that he co-created in 2019 called “In Conversation,” which centers around the biggest issues facing the area.

“He was a trusted voice for our community. And he was beloved by his family and colleagues,” the station said on social media. “We miss him dearly and remember him for his kindness, intelligence, humor and professionalism.”

Howlett was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year. He continued to work between treatments but earlier this month, he transitioned into palliative care.

He is survived by his wife and son.