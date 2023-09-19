Instacart stock
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
UAW strike
UN General Assembly opens
Debris from F-35 jet found
Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of their second child, a son named Riot Rose

FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. The pair are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they've named Riot Rose. The couple dropped photos Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born Aug. 1, according to People and other reports. The couple's first child, RZA, was born in May 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. The pair are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they’ve named Riot Rose. The couple dropped photos Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born Aug. 1, according to People and other reports. The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they’ve named Riot Rose.

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star dropped photos Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born Aug. 1, according to People and other reports.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

Rihanna made her pregnancy public after her performance at February’s Super Bowl halftime show, when the bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation.

Other news
FILE - Rap group RUN D.M.C., in London for two concerts, talk during a news conference. The group, left to right, is Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, and Jason Mizell. The signs of hip-hop’s influence are everywhere — but it didn't start out that way. Even though the company had seen an unusual spike in sales of its Superstar shoes in the Northeast in 1986, it wasn't ready to attribute that to Run-D.M.C. and their hit “My Adidas.” When company execs saw the group ask fans to show off their Adidas and thousands removed their shoes and waved them in the air at a Madison Square Garden performance, they were sold. They signed the rap group to a $1 million deal that resulted in their own shoe line in 1988. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp, file)
How hip-hop went from being shunned by big business to multimillion-dollar collabs

The couple used the same street photographer, Diggzy, to shoot their new family snaps. In one, they’re leaning against a car with their kids. In another, A$AP balances their oldest on his shoulders. Others show Rihanna smiling for the camera with one of her children in her arms.

Diggzy shot photos of the two in New York when they formally revealed their first pregnancy.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.”

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob and released his first studio album, Live, Love, A$AP, in 2013, when it debuted at No. 1. He’s been nominated for two Grammys.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020.