Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
U.S. News

Feds call off pesticide spraying near New Mexico’s Rio Chama to kill invasive grasshoppers

 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal land managers have called off plans to spray pesticides near the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico as part of an effort to eradicate invasive grasshoppers.

The decision announced Thursday by the Bureau of Land Management followed an outcry by environmentalists and others who worried that dispersing 670 gallons (2,536 liters) of carbaryl — a potent neurotoxin — would also kill bees, monarch butterflies and other insects vital to the area’s ecosystem.

Although the U.S. Agriculture Department conducted an environmental assessment earlier this year, the Bureau of Land Management said additional analysis and outreach was needed.

Other news
In this photo provided by Andrew Jensen, an aphid feeds on a native flowering plant called "prairie smoke" (Geum triflorum) in Idaho near Slate Creek in the Nez-Perce National Forest on May 25, 2013. The species name is Macrosiphum euphorbiae, also known as "potato aphid," which is native to the U.S. and Canada. As if the smoke and haze sweeping in from fires in Canada weren't enough, some parts of New York City are swarming with aphids. (Andrew Jensen via AP)
First smoky air, now clouds of bugs. Winged aphids invade New York City
As if the smoke and haze sweeping in from fires in Canada weren’t enough, some parts of New York City are swarming with flying insects.
Drone pilot John Savage flies the hexacopter drone loaded with anti-mosquito bacterial spore pellets at the San Joaquin Marsh Reserve at University of California in Irvine, Calif., on June 27, 2023. The drone is the latest technology deployed by the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District to attack mosquitoes developing in marshes, wetlands, large ponds and parks. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Drone deployed to fight mosquitoes in Southern California
Southern California is seeing a spike in the region’s mosquito population following winter’s heavy rains, and drone technology is being used to combat the potential spread of disease.
FILE - Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019. European Union officials warned Thursday June 22, 2023, there is a growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in Europe due to climate change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Climate change leads to growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases, EU agency says
European Union officials say there is a growing risk of mosquito-borne viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in Europe due to climate change.
Jeremiah Moore has a cricket climb onto his arm during the migration of Mormon crickets, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Spring Creek, Nev. Outbreaks of Mormon crickets, which are native to the Great Basin and Intermountain West, have been recorded throughout history across the west, from Nevada and Montana to Idaho, Utah and Oregon. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Blood-red crickets invasion wreaks havoc on Nevada roads and residents
Experts say the critters won’t stay long, but residents say it’s almost like a biblical plague.

“Due to the time needed to carry out additional analysis, the project cannot be achieved this season and will no longer take place. We will continue to work on this important issue in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service,” said Pamela Mathis, the BLM’s Taos field manager.

The plan called for spraying the pesticide across 39 square miles (101 square kilometers) in Rio Arriba County. The U.S. Agriculture Department had concluded that grasshoppers had proliferated to the level deemed a severe outbreak and would not only consume grasses essential to grazing cattle but also would pose a threat to the ecosystem.

Recent surveys in the area tallied 35 grasshoppers per square yard, or more than quadruple the eight per yard considered an outbreak and a threat to rangeland ecosystems, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The Xerces Society and other environmental groups argued that the pesticide could inflict widespread collateral damage for the ecosystem. Some critics also noted that the chemical has been found to be carcinogenic to humans.

Aimee Code, Xerces’ pesticide program director, acknowledged that the agencies’ initial action was centered on helping ranchers.

“Now we’ve taken a step back and said ‘let’s figure out what’s the right solution for the ranchers, for the recreationalists, for the tribes and the pueblos, for the many people that use this area and the wildlife that are there.’” Code said.

Federal officials had planned to set up no-spray buffers 500 feet (152 meters) from water bodies and a quarter-mile from riparian areas such as the Chama, Nutrias and Cebolla rivers. But critics were concerned that the pesticide would drift into other locations.

Terry Sloan, director of Albuquerque-based Southwest Native Cultures, said he feared that any contamination of the Rio Chama could flow downstream to the Rio Grande and ultimately farms and tribal lands along the two waterways.

“Mother Earth and her inhabitants win,” Sloan said in a statement. “... More work ahead, with public and tribal consultation, as we figure out a natural and or Indigenous way to address the grasshopper problem.”