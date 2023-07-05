(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Rip currents prompted 200 rescues in Virginia and North Carolina over the July Fourth weekend

 
Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Strong rip currents prompted lifeguards to pull about 200 swimmers from the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia and North Carolina over the holiday weekend.

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, told The Virginian-Pilot that the city’s more than 180 rescues were high even for a holiday weekend.

Gill said that three of the rescued swimmers were taken to hospitals for treatment after appearing to have inhaled water.

Other news
FILE - North Carolina Rep. Darren Jackson, of Wake County, reacts after his Motion 12, the recall of H966 and H555 from the Senate, did not pass, Sept. 11, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday, July 3, 2023, that he has elevated Jackson to lead the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Former North Carolina legislator, appeals court judge is next parole panel chairman
A former North Carolina legislative leader and appellate court judge is the next chairman of the state parole commission. Gov.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presides over the House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
Attorneys: Lawsuit alleging North Carolina House speaker ruined a marriage has been resolved
Attorneys for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and a local elected official say litigation alleging Moore ruined the man’s marriage by having an affair with his wife is ending, two weeks after a lawsuit was filed.
People ride a roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Fright over crack on North Carolina ride serves as reminder of risks at amusement parks
State investigators were on site at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters.
This image from video provided by Joey Mtnjunkie Puig shows a crack in a support pillar of the Fury 325 ride as a roller coaster passes by at North Carolina's Carowinds amusement park on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Joey Mtnjunkie Puig via AP)
North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam
A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam.

Virginia Beach lifeguards had been flying red flags to warn of dangerous rip currents. But it was difficult to keep people out of the water given the hot weather, Gill said.

“It’s hot and people want to get in the water and need to get in the water,” he said. “And we understand that.”

On North Carolina’s Hatteras Island, authorities reported 21 rescues over the weekend, the Pilot reported.

The rescues in Virginia and North Carolina follow at least 10 deaths last month that authorities attributed to rip currents along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama and Florida.

Rip currents typically cause more than 100 deaths a year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. So far this year, the National Weather Service reports on its website that 57 people have died in the U.S. from rip currents through July 1.

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach and often extending through the breaker zone where waves form. They can emerge regardless of surface weather, and can quickly sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea.

“A rip current, basically, is water likes to go downhill. When breaking waves hit the shore, they get pushed up the beach,” said Daniel Noah, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Ruskin, Florida. “It’s trying to find the easiest way to get back into the water. And it finds these rip current channels and it can rapidly move back into the Gulf or the ocean.”

“The movement of water has a lot of force,” he added. “It’s dangerous for kids, it’s dangerous for adults, it’s dangerous for vehicles.”

The Virginian-Pilot previously reported that the odds of drowning are far less when someone is swimming near a lifeguard.

“Swim near a stand, wear a life jacket if you aren’t a good swimmer, learn how to spot a rip area,” Gill told the newspaper in 2019.