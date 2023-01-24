AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 52, South Side 44

Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 49, Riverview 31

Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49

Barrack Hebrew 47, Cristo Rey 32

Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24

Berks Catholic 51, West Lawn Wilson 32

Blue Mountain 69, Panther Valley 37

Cambridge Springs 41, Saegertown 22

Carrick 73, Brashear 42

Chartiers-Houston High School 58, Bethlehem Center 23

Cheltenham 47, Jenkintown 17

Cochranton 49, Youngsville 30

Conneaut Area 58, Corry 29

Dunmore 73, Carbondale 25

Eden Christian 63, Sto-Rox 33

Eisenhower 70, Mercyhurst Prep 60

Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17

Erie Cathedral Prep 74, General McLane 22

Erie McDowell 43, Fairview 26

Farrell 56, Reynolds 25

Ferndale 50, Johnstown Christian 30

Franklin 53, Oil City 38

Glendale 59, Curwensville 17

Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 54, Agnes Irwin 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39

Greenville 44, Wilmington 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Grove City 47, Slippery Rock 29

Hampton 58, Mars 53

Harbor Creek 56, Fort Leboeuf 24

Homer-Center 60, Berlin-Brothersvalley 49

Knoch 49, Highlands 38

Lakeview 53, Commodore Perry 11

Laurel Highlands 63, Southmoreland 23

Lewisburg 45, Williamsport 43

Lincoln Park Charter 53, Quaker Valley 50

Line Mountain 49, Greenwood 31

Sports

  • Scandals highlight lack of women coaches at top of US soccer

  • Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes 'going to play' vs Cincy for AFC title

  • 49ers defense steps up in divisional-round win

  • Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

    • Lourdes Regional 47, Shenandoah Valley 20

    Marian Catholic 61, Schuylkill Haven 32

    McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23

    Meadowbrook Christian 41, Bucktail 27

    Moon 47, Central Valley 43

    Mount Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32

    Muncy 46, Jersey Shore 26

    North East 53, Girard 21

    Northgate 34, New Brighton 3

    Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15

    Palumbo 34, Philadelphia George Washington 9

    Penn Treaty 56, Parkway Northwest 47

    Philadelphia High School for Girls 54, Kensington 39

    Pine-Richland 68, Montour 56

    Pittsburgh Obama 82, Perry Traditional Academy 15

    Plum 38, Franklin Regional 36

    Propel Montour High School 73, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 6

    Riverside 55, Lakeland 54

    Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53

    Seneca 54, Titusville 21

    Shaler 49, Erie 34

    Sharpsville 57, Sharon 33

    Shenango 62, Freedom Area 57

    South Fayette 81, Indiana 47

    South Park 62, Mount Pleasant 46

    St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29

    Taylor Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 44

    Tyrone 48, Philipsburg-Osceola 11

    Union Area 56, Elwood City Riverside 17

    Union City 54, Rocky Grove 9

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Upper St. Clair 56, Norwin 45

    Washington 35, Brentwood 28

    West Middlesex 59, Jamestown 23

    West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36

    Williamsburg 63, Mount Union 24

    Windber 49, Meyersdale 24

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Concord Christian Academy, Del. vs. West Chester Christian, ccd.

    West Mifflin vs. East Allegheny, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.