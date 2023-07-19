A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Mahrez set to leave Man City and become latest star to move to Saudi Arabia

 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Manchester City winger was not included Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.

Other news
Colombia's Juan Cuadrado does a somersault after his penalty kick goal during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)
Inter upsets fans by signing former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado
Inter Milan has completed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Serie A rival Juventus on a free transfer. Cuadrado has signed a one-year deal.
FILE - PSV's Xavi Simons controls the ball during the Europa League group A soccer match between PSV and Arsenal at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Simons has returned to Paris Saint-Germain on the back of an excellent season, only to be sent on loan to Leipzig. PSG said in a statement on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that Simons, who joined from PSV Eindhoven until 2027, would be loaned to the Bundesliga side for the 2023-24 season. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)
Midfielder Xavi Simons is loaned to Leipzig after returning to PSG
Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons returned to Paris Saint-Germain following an impressive season in the Dutch league only to be sent on loan to Leipzig.
Members of the Afghan women's football team attend Morocco's practice ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Some of the team left Afghanistan after the Taliban retook power in 2021 and came out to support the Moroccan women and show that Muslim women belong in sports. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance
There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands.
Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appeared accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)
Benjamin Mendy signs 2-year deal with Lorient after being cleared of rape
World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with French soccer club Lorient only days after the France international was found not guilty at a retrial of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another.

City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team which has this offseason signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

A slew of other top soccer stars have moved to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League this offseason as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on an attempt to raise the profile of its league.

