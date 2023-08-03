Yankees 1B Rizzo on IL due to post-concussion syndrome from pickoff play collision in May

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

Yankees 1B Rizzo on IL due to post-concussion syndrome from pickoff play collision in May

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo reacts after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo responds to questions during a news interview before a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa connects for a bases loaded double to bring in Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo with runs during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa connects for a bases loaded double to bring in Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo with runs during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By JERRY BEACH
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list on Thursday with post-concussion syndrome, a move that comes more than two months after he sustained a neck injury during a pickoff play.

Rizzo and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they believed the ailment stems from Rizzo’s collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres in a pickoff attempt on May 28 at Yankee Stadium. Rizzo passed MLB’s concussion testing, but has hit just .172 with one homer in 169 at-bats since the incident. After the game against the Padres, Rizzo was batting .304 with 11 homers in 204 at-bats.

Boone said Rizzo recently told the Yankees’ training staff that he was feeling foggy. He then underwent neurological testing that revealed cognitive impairment.

“Obviously, the struggles have been real documented, and in this game, you try to figure out what is going on whenever you’re struggling,” Rizzo said before the Yankees opened a four-game series against the Houston Astros. “I guess now we can think two and two together, but over the last few weeks, you start going to the different checklists of mechanics, timing, consistently being late. Why am I consistently being late? I’ve made this adjustment plenty of times in my career, I didn’t forget how, to all of a sudden, do this.”

Boone said Rizzo is considered week to week. Rizzo, who will be taking three supplements designed to treat concussions, is allowed to participate in physical activity.

“They said it could be a week, it could be two weeks,” Rizzo said. “They don’t know. But for me, I think it takes all the stress out of wondering now. Now you know there’s a treatment plan. My body usually responds really well to that in the past.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB