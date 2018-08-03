Troopers seek information on Fayette County convenience store robbery

State police in Uniontown are seeking a suspect who held up a convience store-gas station with a boxcutter knife early Sunday in Georges Township.

Police said the man entered the Sunoco store at the corner of Morgantown Road and Georges Fairchance Road armed with a boxcutter and threatened the clerk just before 4 a.m. He fled with $160 and six packs of Marlboro cigarettes.

The robber told the clerk, “I’m sorry about this bro’,” state police reported in a news release.

Police describe the robber as a white male who partially covered his face with a navy blue t-shirt or cloth, and was wearing a black hoodie that said “BLACKCRAFT CULT” across the back.

The clerk told police the suspect was approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds. Police reported robber’s knife had an orange handle.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone police at (724) 439-7111.