U.S. News

Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded, authorities said. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured.

The spree began around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership in Whitehall, according to Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso. That suspect and two other men then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police.

The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Greg Bodker, the city’s assistant police chief, said the suspects then began shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Other news
Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”
A Florida judge has denied a 65-year-old California fugitive bail in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.
President Joe Biden speaks at Flex LTD, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. On Friday, Biden will discuss plans to help reduce health care costs as he gears up for his 2024 reelection campaign in which inflation remains a dominant concern for voters.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden launches a new push to limit health care costs hoping to show he can save money for families
President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards.
Cary Epstein, lifeguarding supervisor, operates a drone during takeoff for a shark patrol flight at Jones Beach State Park, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Wantagh, N.Y. Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers
A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday.
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not too hot
Wall Street is mixed after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation.

One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer’s partner took him to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition. Authorities did not release the name of the officer, who has served on the Columbus force for less than five years.

Two other suspects who fled the shootout scene on foot were captured early Friday at a home in North Linden. Their names were not immediately released and authorities did not say if either man was injured in the pursuit or the shootout.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation, which investigates all shootings involving Columbus police that end in injury or death, will lead the investigation.

The pursuit, shootout and subsequent investigation prompted police to close several major roadways in the Columbus area for several hours, creating major traffic issues.