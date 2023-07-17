Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 of 4 | 

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 of 4 | 

This photo taken with a drone shows the Tree of Life Synagogue, left, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signage marks the exterior of the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
3 of 4 | 

Signage marks the exterior of the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse, a federal prosecutor said Monday in asking jurors to impose a death sentence. The defense argued that life in prison is sufficient punishment for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack.

Opening statements Monday in the sentencing phase of Robert Bowers’ federal trial painted dueling portraits of the man who opened fire during religious services in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community: That of an unrepentant killer motivated by his hated of Jews, and of a psychologically damaged loner with a terrible childhood who fell under the influence of online extremists.

Bowers, 50, a truck driver from suburban Baldwin, killed members of three congregations who had gathered at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. He also wounded two worshippers and five police officers.

Other news
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to discuss violent crime reduction strategies at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Contrasting decisions on whether gunmen should face a federal death sentence in massecres with so much in common illustrate the Justice Department’s murky, often baffling death penalty policies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he’s facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial.
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Robert Bowers, the suspect in the 2018 synagogue massacre, is on trial in federal court, May 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, July 13, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison. (David Klug via AP)
The gunman who killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue is found eligible for the death penalty
The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty.
FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the killer's trial. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman should be eligible for the death penalty, prosecutor argues
A prosecutor has urged jurors to find the gunman behind the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history eligible for the death penalty.
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mental illness played no role in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, prosecution expert testifies
A neurologist says the man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 does not have a psychiatric or neurological disorder, and he was capable of forming the intent to kill.

After returning a conviction on all 63 counts he faced, jurors subsequently determined Bowers’ crimes are eligible for capital punishment, moving the trial into its final stretch — a decision on his sentence.

Prosecutors began presenting victim impact testimony to bolster their case for death. Survivor Carol Black, who testified earlier in the trial, returned to the witness stand Monday to tell jurors about her beloved brother, 65-year-old Richard Gottfried, a dentist who was shot and killed.

Gottfried was “warm and loving” and a “good friend,” Black recalled. The siblings were close, attending University of Pittsburgh football games together for decades. He was active at the synagogue and would often lead the family in prayer during religious holidays, Black said.

“It’s just such a huge void in our family, for him not to be here,” she said.

Gottfriend’s wife, Margaret “Peg” Durachko, testified about how they offered free dental care to those in need, and about how their Jewish and Roman Catholic faith traditions meshed.

The couple had expected to have 30 more years together, she said.

“My whole world was turned upside down” by his killing, she said. “He was my whole family because we never had children. It was wiped out in a second.”

Earlier Monday, during opening statements, prosecutors reminded the jury about Bowers’ history of spewing antisemitic hatred online. Since then, the killer has boasted about what he did and told psychologists that he wishes he had killed more, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt.

“He hated Jews and wanted to kill as many as he could,” she said.

Naming each of the 11 deceased victims as their photos were displayed on a screen, the prosecutor said Bowers had inflicted immeasurable pain and suffering. His decision to target people attending religious services at a place of worship — many of them elderly and disabled — made the attack that much worse, she said.

“These were not victims who could run away or fight back. They were easy prey,” said Vasquez Schmitt, telling jurors they would hear testimony about their lives and how much they are loved and missed.

She asked the jury to hold Bowers accountable, calling the death penalty a “verdict of justice.”

The defense, in its opening statement, focused on Bowers’ difficult childhood. Bowers’ parents divorced when he was a baby, his father took his own life after being charged with rape, and his mother later told Bowers she wished he had never been born, said public defender Elisa Long.

Bowers was “hungry and cold” throughout much of his early life and was “profoundly shaped” by childhood trauma, Long said. Later, as an adult, he was a loner with few friends, she said.

The defense argued that mental illness and brain abnormalities made Bowers more susceptible to being influenced by the extremist content he found online.

“We ask each of you at the end of this process to look deep in your heart and conclude enough is enough,” Long told the jury. “Another death will not make things right.”

Also killed in the attack were Joyce Fienberg, 75; Rose Mallinger, 97; Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59; Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband, Sylvan Simon, 86; Dan Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; and Irving Younger, 69.

Michele Rosenthal told the jury Monday that her brothers, both of whom were intellectually disabled, enjoyed going to synagogue. They “were the glue that kept our family together,” she said, and their deaths have “torn our family apart.”