AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regionals=

Class AAA=

Region 1=

Hampshire 50, Oak Glen 29

North Marion 95, Keyser 29

Region 2=

East Fairmont 61, Lincoln 51

Philip Barbour 46, Robert C. Byrd 43

Region 3=

Lewis County 54, PikeView 50

Sissonville 55, Westside 31

Region 4=

Ripley 62, Lincoln County 27

Wayne 53, Winfield 27

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Morgantown 49, University 29

Wheeling Park 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 34

Region 2=

Spring Mills 53, Jefferson 30

Washington 58, Martinsburg 45

Region 3=

Princeton 36, George Washington 34

Woodrow Wilson 65, South Charleston 40

Region 4=

Cabell Midland 61, St. Albans 58

Spring Valley 58, Parkersburg 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.