Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regionals=
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Hampshire 50, Oak Glen 29
North Marion 95, Keyser 29
Region 2=
East Fairmont 61, Lincoln 51
Philip Barbour 46, Robert C. Byrd 43
Region 3=
Lewis County 54, PikeView 50
Sissonville 55, Westside 31
Region 4=
Ripley 62, Lincoln County 27
Wayne 53, Winfield 27
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Morgantown 49, University 29
Wheeling Park 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 34
Region 2=
Spring Mills 53, Jefferson 30
Washington 58, Martinsburg 45
Region 3=
Princeton 36, George Washington 34
Woodrow Wilson 65, South Charleston 40
Region 4=
Cabell Midland 61, St. Albans 58
Spring Valley 58, Parkersburg 49
