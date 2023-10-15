Zevi Eckhaus accounts for 4 TDs as Bryant beats Robert Morris 43-24

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for three touchdowns and ran for another score, Simi Bakare added two rushing TDs and Bryant beat Robert Morris 43-24 Saturday.

Eckhaus threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jalen Powell to open the scoring, Maximus Villar tackled Cyrus Bonsu in the end zone and Eckhaus scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and Eckhaus hit Gary Cooper for a 4-yard touchdown to give Bryant (3-3, 1-0 Big South-OVC) with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Anthony Chiccitt threw a 15-yard TD pass to DJ Moyer about 2 minutes later and then capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring run that trimmed the deficit to 22-14 at halftime but Javin Dames caught a 6-yard TD pass from Eckhaus midway through the third and Bakare added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards.

Chiccitt completed 12 of 21 for 117 yards for Robert Morris (2-5, 0-2). The Colonials lost three fumbles.

Eckhaus finished 22-of-36 passing for 283 yards and 86 yards rushing on six carries.

