White Sox outfielder Luis Robert leaves game with sore right knee

BOSTON (AP) — Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a sore right knee after stealing a base in the first inning.

Chicago said he will be reevaluated Monday when the team is back home

Robert walked and stole his 20th base. He has 38 homers and 36 doubles, becoming the first White Sox player with 35 homers, 35 doubles and 20 steals.

Trayce Thompson replaced Robert in center in the bottom of the second.

