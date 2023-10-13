Israel-Hamas war
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta

FILE - Paralyzed former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens answers questions during an interview prior to the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wickens is the championship leader headed into Friday's Michelin Pilot Challenge season finale at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Robert Wickens in his pit stall, prepares to go out on the track during practice for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wickens is the championship leader headed into Friday's Michelin Pilot Challenge season finale at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Robert Wickens, right, talks with physical trainer Jim Leo before taking a turn driving during practice for the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wickens is the championship leader headed into Friday's Michelin Pilot Challenge season finale at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

All Wickens needed was an eighth-place finish to earn the title, and he and co-driver Harry Gottsacker were fourth in the Fox Factory 120 at Road Atlanta on Friday. It was the fifth straight class championship for Byran Herta Autosports.

Wickens, hurt in a crash at Pocono in 2018, uses a hand control system for a paralyzed driver.

Wickens said he thought he showed what he could do when he began driving for the team a year ago.

“This year, I felt like I was just a more ironed-out professional and I think the results speak for that,” Wickens said.

“Harry and I, we barely put a wheel wrong all year,” he continued, “and when we did, we put our head down and we corrected our wrongs. That’s what got us in championship contention and made the difference.”

Sean Jones, chief operating officer of Bryan Herta Autosports, said the team couldn’t be more pleased with this season and what Wickens’ team accomplished.

“We’ve won a few but this one’s a bit special with Harry and Robert,” Jones said. “Everyone knows Robert’s story.”

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing