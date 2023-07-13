FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
U.S. News

A North Carolina deputy has been shot and a suspect is in custody

 
PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told reporters. The shooting happened near Pembroke as deputies executed a search warrant, he said.

“The team followed all protocols based on the body camera that I have watched, so far,” Wilkins said. “When they made entry, they took on shots, fired by the suspect.

Other news
He said the deputy was struck and taken to the hospital in a patrol car.

No further information was immediately released.