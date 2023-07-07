US defender Antonee Robinson extends stay at Fulham to 2028
LONDON (AP) — United States left back Antonee Robinson signed a new deal with Fulham on Friday to extend his time at the English Premier League club to 2028.
Robinson joined Fulham in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, and has made more than 100 appearances.
He helped the London club to 10th in the league last season.
Other news
LONDON (AP) — Joel Ward’s late equalizer salvaged for Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Chaos reigned in the English Premier League’s relegation battle on Monday as Everton scored five goals in a surprising win to climb out of the bottom three and Leicester conceded five in a confidence-sapping loss to drop into it.
LONDON (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured right arm on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.
Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League.
“He’s a tenacious defender and a remarkable athlete, with great pace that serves us well up and down the pitch, through his hard work in defense and the great service he provides to our attack,” club general manager Tony Khan said.
Robinson played all but one minute for the U.S. at the World Cup last year in Qatar, and has 33 caps.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports