MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots

Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
Sports

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praises computer challenge system over full robots

FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - A radar device is mounted on the roof behind home plate at PeoplesBank Park during the third inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game in York, Pa., July 10, 2019. Major League Baseball started experimenting with robots calling balls and strikes in the independent Atlantic League in 2019 and used the computer at Low-A in 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — A challenge system allowing appeals to a computer appears to be Major League Baseball’s preference over a sole robot umpire.

MLB is testing the Automated Ball-Strike System at Triple-A this year. The computer makes determinations for half the games and in the other half, batters, pitchers and catchers can challenge human calls to the robot.

The challenge system was used at T-Mobile Park for Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game. The human umpire was upheld on three of four calls.

Other news
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, former baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose's lifetime ban from baseball and said the sport's commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has no intention of altering Pete Rose’s lifetime ban from baseball and said the sport’s commercial deals with gambling companies have no impact on the status of the career hits leader.
FILE -A Bally Sports sign hangs in a dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports. The company owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MLB says teams have gotten 94% of money owed to them by Diamond Sports
Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.
FILE - A rain-covered MLB logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts who say they were discriminated against because of their age sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip.

“The people’s reaction to it was really positive, really positive,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “The challenge system in terms of the reaction in the minor leagues, people are more comfortable with the challenge system than the full ABS.”

MLB launched several innovations this season, including a pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and pickoff throws and larger bases. Manfred said last month the computer was not likely to be ready for the major leagues in 2024. The shape of a computer strike zone is still a subject of debate.

A decision would be up to an 11-man competition committee that includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.

“Pleased that it’s gone well in the minor leagues,” Manfred said. “We had a lot of change this year. The joint committee is going to have to get to some sort of consensus on whether and when.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports