Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan nominated
Trump fraud trial
Solar eclipse
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
U.S. News

Man convicted in ambush killing of police officer, other murders during violent spree in New York

FILE - Kelvin Vickers, 21, left, is arraigned in Rochester City Court in Rochester, N.Y., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Vickers, a man who authorities say killed an upstate New York police officer and wounded another cop in an ambush after having fatally shot two other people during a three-day spree of violence last year was convicted Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 of multiple murder charges and other crimes. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP, File)

FILE - Kelvin Vickers, 21, left, is arraigned in Rochester City Court in Rochester, N.Y., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Vickers, a man who authorities say killed an upstate New York police officer and wounded another cop in an ambush after having fatally shot two other people during a three-day spree of violence last year was convicted Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 of multiple murder charges and other crimes. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP, File)

 
Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man who authorities say killed an upstate New York police officer and wounded another in an ambush after having fatally shot two other people during a three-day spree of violence last year was convicted Friday of multiple murder charges and other crimes.

A Monroe County jury found Kelvin Vickers, 22, from Boston, guilty of killing Rochester officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two other men, as well as wounding officer Sino Seng and another man. ,

Sentencing was set for Dec. 7, and Vickers faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Vickers’ lawyer, Michael Schiano, did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Friday afternoon. During closing arguments, Schiano said the evidence never proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Vickers was the shooter.

Other news
Police talks to Zein Ramawi, right, leader of the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge mosque, at An-Noor Social Center on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for their first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel, igniting the latest Israel-Palestinian war. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
US cities boost security as fears spread over Israel-Hamas war despite lack of credible threats
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in his civil business fraud trial, Oct. 4, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line
FILE - Flames emerge from burners on a natural gas stove, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Walpole, Mass. Gas and construction trade groups are suing to block New York state’s controversial ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings. The organizations filed the case against the state Thursday, Oct. 12, in federal court and are arguing the law violates the federal government’s rules around how gas appliances are regulated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Lawsuit to block New York’s ban on gas stoves is filed by gas and construction groups

Vickers had been called to Rochester by a drug-selling group to help in a turf war against another group, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said. Vickers had a lengthy criminal record in the Boston area, she said.

In the early morning hours of July 20, 2022 in Rochester, prosecutors said, Vickers shot three men, killing Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand and wounding Tireek Burden, who survived.

The next day, Mazurkiewicz and Seng were on a undercover, plainclothes detail staking out an area because of violence there. They were in an unmarked van when Vickers snuck up and fired numerous shots, authorities said. One penetrated a house and wounded a 15-year-old girl inside.

Prosecutors said Vickers also was responsible for a car fire that spread to a house.

Vickers was convicted of aggravated murder of a police officer, four counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, several assault charges, arson and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“Over 72 hours, Kelvin Vickers caused chaos and mayhem in the City of Rochester,” Doorley said in a statement. “There is only one course under law that is appropriate for Kelvin Vickers. That would be for him to spend the rest of his life in the New York State Department of Corrections.”