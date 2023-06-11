Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|43
|18
|.705
|—
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|35
|26
|.574
|8
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|35
|26
|.574
|8
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|26
|.567
|8½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|35
|27
|.565
|8½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|34
|28
|.548
|9½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|32
|28
|.533
|10½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|30
|30
|.500
|12½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|30
|31
|.492
|13
|Worcester (Boston)
|30
|32
|.484
|13½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|29
|33
|.468
|14½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|28
|32
|.467
|14½
|Rochester (Washington)
|28
|32
|.467
|14½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|28
|34
|.452
|15½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|34
|.452
|15½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|26
|34
|.433
|16½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|26
|35
|.426
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|38
|.377
|20
___
|Friday’s Games
Norfolk 8, Scranton/WB 4
Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 6
Rochester at Worcester, ppd.
Louisville 7, Columbus 3
Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 2
Buffalo 4, Toledo 3
Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2
Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd.
Durham 5, Memphis 3
Iowa 7, St. Paul 5
|Saturday’s Games
Rochester 5, Worcester 2, 1st game
Worcester 3, Rochester 2, 2nd game
Norfolk 4, Scranton/WB 2, 1st game
Scranton/WB 7, Norfolk 6, 2nd game
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 1, 1st game
Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 5, 2nd game
Nashville 1, Jacksonville 1, 1st game, susp. bottom 4th. to be completed June 11
Nashville at Jacksonville, 2nd game, can.
Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 2
Louisville 10, Columbus 9
Toledo 7, Buffalo 5
Omaha 9, Indianapolis 5
Durham 12, Memphis 4
Iowa 9, St. Paul 3
|Sunday’s Games
Louisville at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 2:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Worcester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.