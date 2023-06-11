FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Triple-A International League Glance

 
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)4318.705
Louisville (Cincinnati)3526.5748
St. Paul (Minnesota)3526.5748
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3426.567
Durham (Tampa Bay)3527.565
Memphis (St. Louis)3428.548
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)3228.53310½
Nashville (Milwaukee)3030.50012½
Columbus (Cleveland)3031.49213
Worcester (Boston)3032.48413½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2933.46814½
Omaha (Kansas City)2832.46714½
Rochester (Washington)2832.46714½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2833.45915
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2833.45915
Buffalo (Toronto)2834.45215½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2834.45215½
Jacksonville (Miami)2634.43316½
Toledo (Detroit)2635.42617
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2338.37720

___

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 8, Scranton/WB 4

Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 6

Rochester at Worcester, ppd.

Louisville 7, Columbus 3

Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 2

Buffalo 4, Toledo 3

Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2

Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd.

Durham 5, Memphis 3

Iowa 7, St. Paul 5

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Worcester 2, 1st game

Worcester 3, Rochester 2, 2nd game

Norfolk 4, Scranton/WB 2, 1st game

Scranton/WB 7, Norfolk 6, 2nd game

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 1, 1st game

Lehigh Valley 8, Syracuse 5, 2nd game

Nashville 1, Jacksonville 1, 1st game, susp. bottom 4th. to be completed June 11

Nashville at Jacksonville, 2nd game, can.

Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 2

Louisville 10, Columbus 9

Toledo 7, Buffalo 5

Omaha 9, Indianapolis 5

Durham 12, Memphis 4

Iowa 9, St. Paul 3

Sunday’s Games

Louisville at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 2:05 p.m.

Durham at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.