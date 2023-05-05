AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

May 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)227.759
Memphis (St. Louis)2010.667
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)179.654
Toledo (Detroit)1811.6214
St. Paul (Minnesota)1611.5935
Durham (Tampa Bay)1613.5526
Nashville (Milwaukee)1513.536
Jacksonville (Miami)1414.500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1414.500
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1415.4838
Worcester (Boston)1415.4838
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1416.467
Columbus (Cleveland)1315.464
Buffalo (Toronto)1217.41410
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1217.41410
Louisville (Cincinnati)1217.41410
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1218.40010½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1118.35711
Omaha (Kansas City)1018.35711½
Rochester (Washington)1018.35711½

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 9, Memphis 5

Norfolk 5, Durham 4

Worcester 4, Buffalo 1, 1st game

Buffalo 2, Worcester 1, 2nd game

Scranton/WB 6, Rochester 1, 1st game

Rochester 9, Scranton/WB 6, 2nd game

Iowa 1, Columbus 1

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 4

Charlotte 15, Gwinnett 2

Louisville 12, Omaha 10

Nashville 10, St. Paul 8, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:35 p.m..

Buffalo

    • Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

    Nashville at St. Paul, 7:35 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 2, 1:05 p.m.

    Nashville at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

    Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.

    Rochester at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Columbus, 2, 5:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

    Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

    Rochester at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

    Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m..

    Louisville at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

    Nashville at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.