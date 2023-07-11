FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
U.S. News

Suburban Chicago man arrested after 10-year-old girl fatally assaulted in Rockford

 
Share

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Rockford, police said.

The girl was reported missing about noon Saturday after her 6-year-old sister told their mother that a man had taken the two girls while they were outside playing, Rockford police said. The younger girl was able to get away, news outlets reported.

Officers found the older girl unresponsive about 12:40 p.m. outside a home, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It wasn’t clear Monday how exactly the girl died. Her name hasn’t been released.

Other news
Julio Rodriguez, of the Seattle Mariners, hits during the first round of the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the Home Run Derby’s first round to beat Pete Alonso
Mariners star Julio Rodríguez hit a record 41 homers in the first round before his hometown fans, advancing to the semifinals of the All-Star Home Run Derby along with Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.
FILE - Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Dec. 11, 2019, following a volcanic eruption on Dec. 9. Tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on New Zealand’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people, a prosecutor said Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
New Zealand prosecutor alleges tourists were not warned before volcano eruption in 2019 killed 22
A New Zealand prosecutor says tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on the country’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Trump lawyers agree to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say they agreed with prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing to discuss how classified information is handled in court as he faces federal charges that he illegally hoarded classifed documents at his Florida estate.
This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport in Southern California on Monday, July 10, 2023. Authorities say the pilot escaped with only minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was practicing landings and takeoffs. (KABC-7 via AP)
Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport
Authorities say a pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at a Southern California airport.

Antonio Monroe, 44, of Blue Island, matched a description of the suspect and was arrested a short time later about a block away, police said.

Monroe was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping and one felony count each of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.