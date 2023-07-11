Suburban Chicago man arrested after 10-year-old girl fatally assaulted in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Rockford, police said.

The girl was reported missing about noon Saturday after her 6-year-old sister told their mother that a man had taken the two girls while they were outside playing, Rockford police said. The younger girl was able to get away, news outlets reported.

Officers found the older girl unresponsive about 12:40 p.m. outside a home, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It wasn’t clear Monday how exactly the girl died. Her name hasn’t been released.

Antonio Monroe, 44, of Blue Island, matched a description of the suspect and was arrested a short time later about a block away, police said.

Monroe was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping and one felony count each of murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery.

It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.