Sports

Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 2 | 

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant is congratulated in the dugout for his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 2 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Kris Bryant is congratulated in the dugout for his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger.

The team said Tuesday the move is retroactive to Saturday.

Bryant was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning Saturday against the Marlins. Initial X-rays were negative. Manager Bud Black said Bryant experienced soreness, and further imaging was conducted in Washington, where the Rockies are playing the Nationals, indicating the fracture.

Bryant is hitting .251 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 65 games.

The Rockies recalled infielder Elehuris Montero and right-handed pitcher Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque, while right-hander pitcher Karl Kauffmann, who earned his first major league win Monday night, was optioned to Albuquerque.

Montero hit .198 with two homers and 13 RBIs in two prior stints with Colorado this season. Pint, a rookie, appeared in one game for the Rockies earlier this season, allowing one run in a third of an inning.

