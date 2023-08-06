Coco Gauff, of the United States, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Germany, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Sports

Gomber shuts down former team, pitches Rockies past Cardinals 1-0 for rare series win in St. Louis

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies catcher Austin Wynns, left, and relief pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) celebrate a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies catcher Austin Wynns, left, and relief pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) celebrate a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt removes his hemet after flying out with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt removes his hemet after flying out with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman tosses his batting helmet after popping out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman tosses his batting helmet after popping out to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) as home plate umpire Tripp Gibson keeps his eye on the play during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Colorado Rockies’ Brenton Doyle, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) as home plate umpire Tripp Gibson keeps his eye on the play during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, grounds out with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning of a baseball game as Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero (44) handles the throw Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, left, grounds out with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning of a baseball game as Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero (44) handles the throw Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By STEVE OVERBEY
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched out of trouble for six innings against his former team and Ezequiel Tovar had a sacrifice fly to lift the Colorado Rockies over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Sunday.

In a matchup of last-place clubs, the Rockies took two of three games and won a series in St. Louis for the first time since sweeping the Cardinals in June 2009.

St. Louis went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 overall. The Cardinals have lost four of six.

Gomber (9-8) gave up six hits and struck out two. The left-hander was part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado from Colorado to St. Louis in February 2021. Gomber escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Tyler O’Neill to ground out in the fifth.

Colorado took the lead in the third. Tovar’s sac fly brought in Brenton Doyle, who doubled with one out.

Tyler Kinley, Brent Suter and Justin Lawrence finished an eight-hitter for the Rockies. Lawrence earned his ninth save in 12 chances.

Doyle had two hits and reached base three times for Colorado, which broke a 12-game losing streak in St. Louis with a 9-4 victory in the series opener Friday.

Cardinals starter Zack Thompson (2-4) allowed two hits in four innings. He struck out eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley was slated to make a rehab start at Double-A Springfield on Sunday night. Helsley has been out since June 10 with right forearm tightness. He is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA and seven saves in 11 opportunities. He is expect to reclaim the closer role when he returns.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.07 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (7-8, 4.46) in the opener of a three-game set in Milwaukee on Monday. Lambert will be making his fifth start of the season and 19th overall apparance.

St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29 ERA) pitches against Rays RHP Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46) on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Mikolas is coming off a five-game suspension for hitting Ian Happ with a pitch in a 10-3 loss to the Cubs on July 27.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB