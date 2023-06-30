FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, front, dives onto a hail-covered tarpaulin after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. Injured Rockies pitcher German Marquez, back, walks away. The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clubhouse attendant Csey Williams uses a bucket to bail a mixture of water and hail out from in front of the clubhouse doors of the home dugout after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mixture of rain and hail covers the outfield after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to the field after a storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hail covers a tarpaulin and the field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water and hail flood the entrance to the visitor's dougout as a cloubhouse attendant tries to clean up the mess left after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hail fills the walkway to the diamond of Coors Field after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over the stadium Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clubhouse attendant Casey Williams, back right, uses a bucket to clear a mixture of water and hail from in front of the home dugout doors to the clubhouse after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mixture of water and hail covers the outfield after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
DENVER (AP) — Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash.

The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and giving the “Boys of Summer” a taste of winter.

The conditions prompted Diaz to do a swan dive and others to make snow angels, and left maintenance crews at Coors Field hoisting shovels full of hail and working to restore order to the field. The start of the game was delayed for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Walkways were covered with the icy mix and crews were left bailing buckets of the frozen and fast-melting slop from the entry to doors to the clubhouse in the home dugout. Across the way underneath the stadium near the visitors’ clubhouse, others with squeegees worked to push the water-hail mixture into drains.

Grounds workers using shovels cleared much of the hail pellets from the field, but pockets of the icy precipitation remained visible in the outfield.

